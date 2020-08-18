Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 353 head of cattle selling on Aug. 17, compared to 445 head on Aug. 10 and 325 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, all classes of cattle traded steady on comparable sales. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. A cool off from triple digit temperatures occurred but very little moisture fell across the panhandle. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 22% steers, 68% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 11% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 338 lbs., 188.00; 3 head, 516 lbs., 148.00; 1 head, 625 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 6 head, 1010 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 316 lbs., 177.00; 3 head, 446 lbs., 151.00; 3 head, 466 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 551 lbs., 148.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 563 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 337 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 351 lbs., 146.00; 2 head, 412 lbs., 137.00; 2 head, 502 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 652 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 1 head, 730 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 3 head, 933 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 620 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 70 head, 755 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 396 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 697 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 337 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, head, 455 lbs., 157.00; 1 head, 755 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 528 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 710 lbs., 116.50; 2 head, 895 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1425 to 1700 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (56.14) average dressing; 1 head, 1400 lbs., 60.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1200 to 1275 lbs., 57.50 average; 1 head, 1200 lbs., 65.00 high; 1 head, 1150 lbs., 52.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 50.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1750 lbs., 80.00 average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1075 lbs., 785.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1000 lbs., 735.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 1100 lbs., 735.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1100 lbs., 810.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 12 head, 1150 lbs., 1010.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1125 to 1200 lbs., 700.00 to 735.00 (709.18); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1275 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 725.00.
