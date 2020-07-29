Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 419 head of cattle selling on July 27, compared to 262 head a week ago, according to the USDA-Texas
Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough comparable sales of steers or heifers for a market trend. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate to good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 21% steers, 73% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 410 lbs., 171.00; 11 head, 507 to 512 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (156.97); 13 head, 611 lbs., 139.50 unweaned; 10 head, 768 lbs., 133.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 400 lbs., 141.00. Small frame 4, 8 head, 561 lbs., 36.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 356 lbs., 142.00; 8 head, 432 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 475 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 541 lbs., 138.00; 16 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 121.00 to 138.00 (122.98); 19 head, 780 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 401 to 429 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.20); 4 head, 595 lbs., 115.00; 70 head, 758 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 503 lbs., 105.00; 2 head, 552 lbs., 107.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 387 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 324 lbs., 149.00; 2 head, 527 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 650 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 805 lbs., 80.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1700 lbs., 63.00 average; 1 head, 1425 lbs., 65.00 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1175 to 1325 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (61.10) average; 2 head, 1175 to 1300 lbs., 65.50 to 66.00 (65.76) high; 1 head, 1275 lbs., 56.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 57.50 to 60.00 (58.93) average; 3 head, 825 to 1100 lbs., 53.00 to 54.00 (53.37) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 2130 lbs., 92.50 high; 2 head, 1375 to 1400 lbs., 77.50 to 79.50 (78.49) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 700.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 810.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 710.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 900.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1250 to 1450 lbs., 760.00 to 835.00 (808.21).
