Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 434 head of cattle selling on Sept. 28, compared to 342 head on Sept. 21 and 486 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the yearling heifers were steady to $2 higher. The steers were not well tested. The trade activity was light to moderate on good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $5 lower. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 20% steers, 71% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 300 lbs., 165.00; 9 head, 371 to 379 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (157.34); 2 head, 515 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 580 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 444 lbs., 117.00; 14 head, 528 lbs., 113.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 385 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 296 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 353 to 371 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (125.65); 9 head, 447 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (128.78); 2 head, 460 lbs., 122.00; 22 head, 548 lbs., 117.50 to 125.00 (121.93); 2 head, 590 lbs., 110.00 full; 4 head, 610 lbs., 110.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 317 lbs., 127.00; 11 head, 470 to 492 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (115.63); 3 head, 515 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 501 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 69 head, 783 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 962 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 443 lbs., 97.00; 9 head, 530 lbs., 99.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 335 lbs., 119.00; 2 head, 460 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 442 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 473 lbs., 123.00; 9 head, 588 lbs., 113.00; 7 head, 680 lbs., 114.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1475 to 1540 lbs., 52.50 average dressing; 1 head, 1625 lbs., 55.00 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 3 head, 1200 to 1275 lbs., 51.50 to 54.00 (52.67) average; 3 head, 1175 to 1300 lbs., 56.00 to 57.00 (56.65) high; 3 head, 1075 to 1250 lbs., 43.00 to 48.00 (46.31) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 52.50 average; 5 head, 1000 to 1235 lbs., 40.00 to 47.50 (44.44) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1575 lbs., 74.50 average; 1 head, 1515 lbs., 65.50 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 850 lbs., 650.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1250 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1075 lbs., 500.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 585.00.
