Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 342 head of cattle selling on Sept. 21, compared to 398 head on Sept. 14 and 656 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder heifers were steady to $5 higher. The steers were not well tested. The trade activity was light to moderate on good demand for yearlings. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 higher. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 3% steers, 94% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 633 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 2 head, 770 lbs., 130.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 400 lbs., 134.00;10 head, 525 lbs., 128.00; 3 head, 515 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 5 head, 602 to 616 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.58) unweaned; 5 head, 722 lbs., 117.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 527 lbs., 115.00; 70 head, 778 lbs., 127.50. Medium frame 2 to 3, 11 head, 362 lbs., 89.00; 6 head, 407 lbs., 73.00; 17 head, 478 to 488 lbs., 71.00 to 79.00 (77.56); 21 head, 507 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 490 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 571 lbs., 109.00; 1 head, 655 lbs., 114.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1350 lbs., 52.50 to 56.50 (54.50) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 18 head, 1225 to 1325 lbs., 52.50 to 57.50 (56.01) average; 4 head, 1215 to 1275 lbs., 58.50 to 63.00 (60.03) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 52.75 average; 2 head, 1025 to 1115 lbs., 57.50 to 59.50 (58.46) high; 3 head, 900 to 1150 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (48.05) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1560 to 1780 lbs., 77.00 to 80.00 (78.47) average; 3 head, 1455 to 1525 lbs., 72.50 to 75.00 (73.66) low; 1 head, 1185 lbs., 65.00 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 725.00; over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 1350 lbs., 835.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1225 lbs., 685.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1275 lbs., 750.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1050 lbs., 1050.00 to 1075.00 (1062.80); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1075.00.
