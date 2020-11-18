Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 400 head of cattle selling on Nov. 9, compared to 300 head on Nov. 2 and 1,096 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough comparable sales for a market trend; a higher undertone was noted on feeders. The trade activity and demand were light to moderate. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 54% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 390 lbs., 161.00; 17 head, 456 to 457 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (144.01); 13 head, 530 to 532 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (135.77); 10 head, 550 to 598 lbs.,139.00 to 147.00 (142.33); 4 head, 696 lbs., 110.50 fleshy; 1 head, 745 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 2 head, 750 lbs., 119.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 418 lbs., 136.00; 15 head, 636 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 2 head, 775 lbs., 122.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 557 lbs., 124.50; 6 head, 588 to 592 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (106.65) fleshy; 4 head, 671 lbs., 95.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 70 head, 774 lbs., 131.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 340 lbs., 152.00; 7 head, 628 lbs., 114.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1100 to 1215 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.62) average dressing; 1 head, 1255 lbs., 55.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1070 to 1150 lbs., 45.00 to 47.50 (45.69) average; 1 head, 955 lbs., 52.50 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 2040 lbs., 77.50 average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 635.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.