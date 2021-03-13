Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 400 head of cattle selling on March 8, compared to 654 head on March 1 and 208 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough feeder cattle of comparable sales for a market trend. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 28% steers, 41% were heifers and 31% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 82% bred cows and 18% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.