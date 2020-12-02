Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 600 head of cattle selling on Nov. 16, compared to 400 head on Nov. 9 and 620 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough comparable sales of steers or heifers for a market trend; however, a lower undertone was noted. The trade activity and demand were moderate. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 18% steers, 77% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 69% cows and 31% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 290 lbs., 179.00; 1 head, 342 lbs., 152.00; 4 head, 367 to 392 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (157.87); 6 head, 400 to 415 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (148.78); 7 head, 457 lbs., 147.00; 19 head, 520 to 541 lbs., 130.00 to 151.00 (145.34); 2 head, 580 lbs., 123.00; 13 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.13) unweaned; 9 head, 658 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 5 head, 708 lbs., 115.50 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 300 to 342 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.86); 1 head, 375 lbs., 136.00; 16 head, 450 to 476 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.34); 7 head, 501 to 510 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.84); 7 head, 575 to 587 lbs., 113.00 to 114.25 (113.89); 3 head, 573 lbs., 113.00 fleshy; 23 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.00) unweaned; 6 head, 685 lbs., 90.00 fleshy; 3 head, 675 lbs., 91.00 full; 2 head, 670 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 2 head, 728 lbs., 102.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 485 lbs., 110.00; 74 head, 686 lbs., 125.00; 133 head, 714 to 719 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.67).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 635 lbs., 112.50; 3 head, 728 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 515 lbs., 116.00; 4 head, 648 lbs., 114.00; 3 head, 783 lbs., 89.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 52.50 high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 3 head, 1100 to 1250 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (50.89) average; Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1075 to 1100 lbs., 50.00 to 50.50 (50.25) average; 3 head, 1025 to 1175 lbs., 40.00 to 42.00 (40.72) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1810 lbs., 75.00 average; 1 head, 1900 lbs., 79.50 high; 2 head, 1775 to 1905 lbs., 70.50 to 73.00 (71.79) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 1100 to 1150 lbs., 700.00 to 710.00 (708.54); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1075 to 1100 lbs., 680.00 to 745.00 (695.97);
over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1075 to 1200 lbs., 560.00 to 680.00 (623.30).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1050 lbs., 840.00 to 925.00 (883.54).
