Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 654 head of cattle selling on March 1, compared to 670 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
There was no recent auction for comparison due to shutdown from snowstorm two weeks ago. The trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 24% steers, 60% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 50% cows, 50% were bulls; and 2% were replacement cattle with 44% bred cows and 56% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 636 lbs., 137.25; 48 head, 791 to 797 lbs., 130.00; 21 head, 943 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 478 to 485 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (136.58); 2 head, 527 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 575 lbs., 123.00; 21 head, 625 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 695 lbs., 123.00; 55 head, 779 lbs., 122.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 365 lbs., 143.50; 21 head, 450 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 665 lbs., 107.00; 2 head, 802 lbs., 85.00.
