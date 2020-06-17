Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 306 head of cattle selling on June 15, compared to 267 head on June 8 and 1,207 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there was no trend available due a light test on all classes of cattle. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 13% steers, 79% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 100% stock cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 615 lbs., 117.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 782 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large 3, 9 head, 605 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 403 lbs., 132.00; 11 head, 450 to 454 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (121.26); 1 head, 515 lbs., 122.00; 1 head, 560 lbs., 114.00; 4 head, 710 lbs., 97.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 606 to 607 lbs., 95.50 to 110.00 (99.84) unweaned; 70 head, 746 lbs., 113.50; 2 head, 715 lbs., 102.00 unweaned. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 623 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 378 lbs., 157.00; 1 head, 425 lbs., 142.00; 3 head, 675 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 492 lbs., 133.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1525 lbs., 57.50 average; 2 head, 1425 lbs., 65.00 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1195 to 1285 lbs., 58.00 to 62.50 (60.28) average; 3 head, 1300 to 1325 lbs., 66.50 to 67.50 (66.84) high; 1 head, 1375 lbs., 55.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1010 to 1485 lbs., 57.50 to 62.50 (59.15) average; 3 head, 800 to 1125 lbs., 52.50 to 55.50 (54.51) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1670 lbs., 83.50 average.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 26 head, 1004 lbs., 88.75.
