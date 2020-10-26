Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 540 head of cattle selling on Oct. 19, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
There was no recent comparison for a market trend. The trade activity and demand were moderate. The cold weather came through the area, but it remains dry. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 25% steers, 64% were heifers and 11% were bulls; and 12% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 327 lbs., 160.00; 1 head, 400 lbs., 143.00; 16 head, 507 to 529 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.36); 7 head, 575 lbs., 125.00; 15 head, 552 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 8 head, 620 lbs., 124.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 386 to 397 lbs., 130.00 to 149.50 (141.28); 5 head, 499 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 4 head, 538 lbs., 117.50. Medium frame 2, 6 head, 483 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 305 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 403 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 485 lbs., 110.00; 13 head, 501 to 516 lbs., 115.00 to 115.50 (115.31); 20 head, 541 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 7 head, 569 lbs., 109.50; 30 head, 607 to 627 lbs., 87.50 to 100.00 (90.62) fleshy; 2 head, 667 lbs., 104.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 465 to 466 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.80); 71 head, 771 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 505 lbs., 90.00. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 346 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 467 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 516 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 668 to 670 lbs., 92.00 to 92.50 (92.22); 11 head, 736 to 745 lbs., 80.00 to 86.00 (84.35).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1300 to 1600 lbs., 50.00 average dressing; 7 head, 1350 to 1555 lbs., 52.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 6 head, 1175 to 1285 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (48.32) average; 10 head, 1115 to 1250 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (53.44) high; 2 head, 1100 to 1250 lbs., 40.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 1025 to 1225 lbs., 47.50 to 50.00 (48.73) average; 4 head, 1075 to 1125 lbs., 52.50 high; 2 head, 1150 lbs., 42.50 low; 3 head, 975 to 1025 lbs., 30.00 to 37.00 (32.26) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1735 lbs., 74.00 average; 1 head, 1485 lbs., 70.00 low.
