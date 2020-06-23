Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 416 head of cattle selling on June 22, compared to 306 head on June 15 and 692 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough feeder cattle sales for a market trend. The trade was light on light to moderate demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $5 higher. The supply included 66% feeder cattle with 10% steers, 22% were dairy steers, 54% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls; 19% was replacement cattle with 10% bred cows, 3% were bred heifers and 87% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 632 lbs., 22.00 unweaned. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 8 head, 523 lbs., 45.00; 3 head, 647 lbs., 49.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 264 lbs., 175.00; 2 head, 495 lbs.,117.00 full; 11 head, 553 to 562 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.90).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 429 lbs., 134.00; 2 head, 592 lbs., 117.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head,1780 lbs., 60.00 average dressing; 4 head, 1300 to 1350 lbs., 70.50 to 74.00 (72.00) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 12 head, 1250 to 1275 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (63.73) average; 8 head, 1175 to 1325 lbs., 67.50 to 73.00 (70.10) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 25 head, 1000 to 1225 lbs., 57.50 to 63.75 (61.78) average; 12 head, 1100 to 1275 lbs., 65.00 to 68.50 (66.50) high. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1800 lbs., 92.50 high; 1 head, 1300 lbs., 78.50 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1025 to 1075 lbs., 610.00 to 700.00 (656.07); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 650.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1300 lbs., 950.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1125 to 1275 lbs., 775.00 to 825.00 (793.90). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 775 to 800 lbs., 710.00 to 725.00 (717.38).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1025.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 31 head, 1275 to 1300 lbs., 1425.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 35 head, 1200 to 1325 lbs., 1060.00 to 1375.00 (1266.76).
