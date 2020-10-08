Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 525 head of cattle selling on Oct. 5, compared to 434 head on Sept. 28, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. There was not enough steers for a market trend. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate to good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady with instances of $5 higher on high dressing cows. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 58% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 20% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 50% bred cows and 50% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
35 head, 555 to 565 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (142.55); 5 head, 635 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 4 head, 696 lbs., 110.50 fleshy; 3 head, 863 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 18 head, 952 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 365 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 445 lbs., 118.50; 3 head, 452 to 460 lbs., 118.50 to 119.00 (118.67); 2 head, 567 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 4 head, 636 lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 3 head, 601 lbs., 117.50 unweaned; 4 head, 696 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 18 head, 836 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 70 head, 760 lbs., 131.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (119.92); 5 head, 652 lbs., 104.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Premium White, 65 to 75%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 2130 lbs., 55.00 high dressing. Breaker, 75 to 80%, 3 head, 1460 to 1660 lbs., 47.50 to 52.50 (49.97) average; 7 head, 1400 to 1475 lbs., 59.50 to 60.50 (59.72) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1135 to 1252 lbs., 47.50 to 53.00 (50.27) average; 6 head, 1100 to 1315 lbs., 55.00 to 62.50 (57.93) high; 5 head, 1225 lbs., 43.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 12 head, 1010 to 1215 lbs., 46.00 to 52.50 (50.43) average; 3 head, 1255 to 1285 lbs., 55.50 to 61.00 (59.19) high; 21 head, 1030 to 1200 lbs., 38.00 to 45.00 (41.77) low; 12 head, 1100 to 1175 lbs., 30.50 to 36.00 (32.26) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 2220 lbs., 80.00 average; 2 head, 1545 to 1745 lbs., 71.00 to 72.50 (71.80) low; 1 head, 1345 lbs., 62.50 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 800.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 1000.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.