Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 460 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 7, compared to 400 head on Nov. 30 and 805 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there was not enough comparable sales for a market trend. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 30% steers, 56% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 50% bred cows and 50% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 372 lbs., 167.00; 6 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 148.50 (145.44); 9 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (141.96); 8 head, 631 lbs., 138.00; 15 head, 658 lbs., 139.00; 9 head, 656 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 5 head, 720 lbs., 119.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 653 lbs., 124.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 300 to 312 lbs., 141.00; 10 head, 372 to 388 lbs., 144.50 to 154.00 (151.07); 2 head, 440 lbs., 147.00; 9 head, 478 to 488 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.97); 19 head, 501 to 535 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.85); 30 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.04); 13 head, 606 to 622 lbs., 110.00 to 116.50 (115.48) unweaned; 2 head, 732 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 5 head, 896 lbs., 93.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 430 lbs., 143.00; 2 head, 596 lbs., 105.00; 8 head, 716 lbs., 112.00 full 2 head, 827 lbs., 100.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 427 to 438 lbs., 145.00 to 158.50 (155.85); 9 head, 571 lbs., 127.00; 3 head, 661 lbs., 116.00; 4 head, 755 lbs., 116.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1425 lbs., 45.00 average dressing; 1 head, 1425 lbs., 43.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1125 lbs., 56.50 high; 2 head, 1215 to 1275 lbs., 38.50 to 42.50 (40.55) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 11 head, 1015 to 1215 lbs., 43.00 to 45.00 (44.09) average; 22 head, 855 to 1115 lbs., 35.00 to 40.00 (36.56) low; 3 head, 1025 to 1100 lbs., 31.00 to 34.50 (33.22) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 2000 lbs., 72.50 average; 1 head, 1855 lbs., 77.00 high; 1 head, 1515 lbs., 60.00 low; 1 head, 1150 lbs., 51.00 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 550.00,
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 1100.00.
