Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 360 head of cattle selling on Aug. 24, compared to 353 head on Aug. 17 and 478 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough feeder cattle for a market test. The trade activity was light on light to moderate demand. The trading area remains dry and with a bearish Cattle On Feed report released on Friday, sellers have a “wait and see” attitude. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 54% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
5 head, 322 to 340 lbs., 186.00 to 190.00 (189.16); 13 head, 369 to 392 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.63); 8 head, 450 to 477 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (156.39); 2 head, 520 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 2 head, 682 lbs., 120.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 386 to 397 lbs., 161.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 298 lbs., 147.00; 1 head, 370 lbs., 143.00; 18 head, 414 to 426 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (126.85); 1 head, 670 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 2 head, 740 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 9 head, 896 lbs., 100.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 328 to 340 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.82); 15 head, 408 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 375 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 402 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 410 lbs., 150.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 480 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 734 lbs., 99.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1100 to 1275 lbs., 55.00 to 59.00 (57.40) average dressing; 2 head, 1200 to 1225 1lbs., 60.00 to 61.50 (60.76) high; 2 head, 1215 to 1300 lbs., 50.50 to 52.00 (51.22) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 1000 to 1175 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (57.26) average; 1 head, 1175 lbs., 60.00 high; 1 head, 1100 lbs., 50.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1800 to 2235 lbs., 85.00 to 88.00 (86.66) average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1000 to 1125 lbs., 625.00 to 760.00 (701.99); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 775.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 1000 to 1225 lbs., 710.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 550.00.
