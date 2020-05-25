Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 536 head of cattle selling on May 18, compared to 242 head on May 11 and 821 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to firm on limited comparable sales. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling with a lower undertone. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 28%steers, 59% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 6% was replacement cattle with 9% bred heifers and were 91% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%. No sale is planned for May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 450 lbs., 139.50; 2 head, 615 lbs., 135.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 311 lbs., 155.00; 8 head, 372 lbs., 157.00; 7 head, 486 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 560 lbs., 128.00; 9 head, 638 lbs., 124.50 unweaned; 8 head, 752 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 867 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 838 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 311 lbs., 145.00; 1 head, 470 lbs., 129.00; 11 head, 543 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 246 lbs., 144.00; 3 head, 315 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 392 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 520 lbs., 110.0; 3 head, 631 lbs., 108.50 unweaned; 14 head, 690 lbs., 100.50 full; 70 head, 728 lbs., 114.00; 4 head, 848 lbs., 92.00 full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 540 to 546 lbs., 122.00 to 139.00 (134.18); 5 head, 594 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 693 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 425 lbs., 134.00; 10 head, 456 to 483 lbs., 115.00 to 128.50 (120.21).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1500 lbs., 52.50 low dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1185 to 1215 lbs., 56.00 to 59.00 (57.48) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 855 lbs., 57.50 average; 3 head, 800 to 865 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (48.29) low; 9 head, 670 to 795 lbs., 40.00 to 48.00 (43.22) very low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 750 to 800 lbs., 625.00 to 725.00 (676.61).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open 1 head, 800 lbs., 860.00; over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 800.00 Small and medium frame 3 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 700 to 825 lbs., 535.00 to 725.00 (657.06); over 5 years old, open, 8 head, 800 lbs., 560.00.
