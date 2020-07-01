Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 435 head of cattle selling on June 29, compared to 416 head on June 22, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there was not enough sales for a feeder market trend. The trade activity and demand were light to moderate in demand. The triple digits returned to the area causing red flag warnings. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 87% feeder cattle (with 26% steers, 73% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 70% cows and 30% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 73% bred cows, 20% were cow-calf pairs and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%. No sale is planned for July 6. The sale will resume July 13.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 720 lbs., 127.00; 8 head, 714 lbs., 102.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 153.00; 6 head, 415 lbs., 139.00; 2 head, 545 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 590 to 591 lbs., 125.00 to 125.50 (125.20). Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 630 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 712 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 409 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 492 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 558 lbs., 123.00; 2 head, 605 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 70 head, 759 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 524 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 572 lbs., 113.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1405 lbs., 67.50 high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1065 to 1260 lbs., 63.50 to 66.00 (64.65) average; 1 head, 1100 lbs., 70.00 high; 1 head, 1275 lbs., 59.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1105 lbs., 62.50 average; 1 head, 1275 lbs., 52.50 low. Bulls to 1 to 2, 1 head, 1870 lbs., 90.00 average; 1 head, 1705 lbs., 96.50 high; 1 head, 905 lbs., 66.00 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 1st trimester, 1 head, 900 lbs., 660.00; 2 to 4 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1025 lbs., 700.00 to 750.00 (725.31); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1200 to 1250 lbs., 750.00 to 850.00 (800.62); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1100 lbs., 700.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1115 to 1325 lbs., 660.00 to 685.00 (676.08).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 910.00 to 1000.00 (957.37); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 660.00. Bulls, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 1000.00.
