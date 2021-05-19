Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 750 head selling a week ago, 1,164 head trading April 21 and 1,545 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, there were not enough comparable receipts to establish a trend, but a steady undertone was noted. Quality was average to good. Demand was light to average. Heavy rain moved across the trade area, causing area flooding and hampering livestock movement. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (27% steers, 50% heifers, 22% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 28%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.