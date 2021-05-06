Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,164 head selling a week ago, 1,096 head trading April 14 and 913 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, steers and heifers under 500 pounds were selling $8 to $10 lower; over 500 pounds were trading $1 to $5 lower. Demand was moderate for all classes. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (51% steers, 43% heifers, 6% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 18%.
