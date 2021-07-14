Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,264 head selling a week ago, 1,369 head trading June 23 and 851 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, steers were selling $3 to $7 higher, with some instances trading up to $10 to $12 higher. Feeder heifers were selling mostly steady to $1 higher, heifer calves under 400 pounds were trading $6 to $8 higher, on a light test. Quality was good. Demand was good. Heavy rains and cooler temperatures moved across the trade area. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (36% steers, 47% heifers, 17% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 38%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.