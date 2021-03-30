Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,496 head selling a week ago, 2,800 head trading March 10 and 92 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, steers were selling $3 to $6 higher with few instances up to $9 higher on a light test. Heifers were selling $3 to $7 higher, under 350 pounds were trading up to $14 higher. Quality was good. Demand was good to very good. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (32% steers, 51% heifers, 16% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 21%.
