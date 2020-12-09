Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,766 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 2, compared to 7,969 head on Nov. 18 and 4,958 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
No feeders were sold the previous week due to Thanksgiving. Compared to two weeks ago, the best test was on yearling steers weighing 900 to 950 pounds that were mostly steady and those 951 to 1,000 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The steer calves weighing 450 to 500 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher, 501 to 550 pounds were not well compared and those 551 to 650 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. The best test was on yearling heifers weighing 800 to 900 pounds were mostly steady with instances up to $2 higher on stock weighing 850 to 900 pounds. The heifer calves weighing 450 to 500 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 501 to 550 pounds were not well compared and those 551 to 600 pounds were mostly steady. There was good demand for both yearlings and calves. Similar to two weeks ago, the yearling quality varied, from plain to attractive and flesh ranging from light to moderate plus. A couple strings and many packages and loads was offered. A much smaller calf offering than two weeks ago with most of the calf offering sold in packages. Most calves had full preconditioning or at least one full round of shots in the fall, and almost all were off the cow. The flesh was mostly light to moderate on calves with some moderate plus at times. An active market was seen for this offering with both order buyers and farmer feeders in the seats today. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers and 49% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 180.50 to 191.50 (188.24); 203 head, 456 to 488 lbs., 169.00 to 184.50 (178.50); 5 head, 482 lbs., 161.00 full; 66 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (173.76); 37 head, 512 lbs., 152.50 full; 268 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (163.79); 18 head, 568 lbs., 153.00 fleshy; 240 head, 602 to 636 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (160.34); 14 head, 631 to 648 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.09) fleshy;
190 head, 677 to 691 lbs., 143.00 to 153.25 (147.94); 13 head, 681 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 59 head, 713 lbs., 139.50; 72 head, 755 to 785 lbs., 134.50 to 144.00 (140.61); 26 head, 809 lbs., 147.75; 32 head, 810 to 833 lbs., 123.00 to 130.25 (127.48) fleshy; 170 head, 856 to 888 lbs., 135.50 to 145.25 (142.00); 146 head, 900 to 935 lbs., 135.50 to 145.75 (140.47); 259 head, 976 to 991 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (138.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 312 lbs., 180.00; 20 head, 383 to 397 lbs., 185.00 to 187.00 (186.02); 16 head, 638 lbs., 143.50; 37 head, 672 lbs., 135.25. Large frame 1, 65 head, 1017 to 1042 lbs., 133.50 to 133.75 (133.73); 35 head, 1145 lbs., 129.75; 53 head, 1181 lbs., 116.75. Large frame 1 to 2, 32 head, 1112 lbs., 109.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 348 lbs., 160.50; 44 head, 366 to 372 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (164.59); 36 head, 415 to 433 lbs., 152.50 to 161.50 (157.81); 236 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 143.50 to 161.50 (152.01); 117 head, 515 to 533 lbs., 140.50 to 149.00 (146.55); 67 head, 542 lbs., 177.00 replacement; 206 head, 562 to 588 lbs., 140.00 to 146.25 (143.19); 13 head, 594 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 51 head, 601 to 631 lbs., 129.50 to 140.50 (135.37); 5 head, 628 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 237 head, 679 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 135.75 (133.50); 42 head, 704 to 735 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.97); 14 head, 741 lbs., 125.50 fleshy; 43 head, 763 to 793 lbs., 132.00; 10 head, 755 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 292 head, 814 to 842 lbs., 129.75 to 136.60 (131.36); 152 head, 858 to 893 lbs., 126.50 to 133.50 (132.20); 67 head, 940 to 942 lbs., 129.50 to 134.00 (131.32); 172 head, 957 to 981 lbs., 126.00 to 132.50 (130.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 306 lbs., 149.00; 6 head, 628 lbs., 124.00; 64 head, 800 to 826 lbs., 124.50 to 126.00 (125.56). Large frame 1, 47 head, 1038 to 1041 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.75); 9 head, 1014 lbs., 115.50 fleshy; 7 head, 1054 lbs., 124.00; 59 head, 1168 to 1181 lbs., 108.25 to 115.00 (108.93).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.