Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,361 head of feeder cattle selling on July 22, compared to 1,568 head on July 15 and 913 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Different weight classes were offered than the previous week so an accurate price trend could not be established. There was good to very good demand for the offering featuring mostly strings and loads of big cattle from yards in moderate plus to heavy flesh. A couple consignments of fall calves coming off grass in light flesh were met with very good demand. Similar quality to the previous week and was mostly average to attractive. An active market seen for this offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 37% steers and 63% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 571 lbs., 172.00; 6 head, 626 lbs., 159.00; 23 head, 692 lbs., 156.75; 70 head, 755 lbs., 150.75; 22 head, 819 lbs., 141.25; 19 head, 886 lbs., 136.25; 33 head, 953 to 963 lbs., 124.50 to 126.00 (125.50). Large frame 1, 21 head, 1022 lbs., 120.50; 71 head, 1135 to 1137 lbs., 106.25 to 113.75 (111.32); 42 head, 1190 lbs., 110.00; 77 head, 1263 to 1264 lbs., 106.10 to 108.50 (107.00).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 553 lbs., 141.50; 61 head, 851 to 891 lbs., 114.00 to 118.50 (116.17); 44 head, 921 to 924 lbs., 111.00 to 112.50 (112.00); 69 head, 972 to 974 lbs., 115.25 to 116.75 (116.49). Large frame 1, 206 head, 1006 to 1037 lbs.,106.75 to 115.00 (112.32); 14 head, 1060 lbs., 109.25; 134 head, 1186 to 1196 lbs., 102.75; 122 head, 1206 to 1211 lbs., 99.00 to 102.75 (102.07).
