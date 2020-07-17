Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,029 head of feeder cattle were selling on July 8, compared to 2,096 head on June 24 and 2,383 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the best test was on steers weighing 850 to 950 pounds that were selling $2 to $3 higher. The best test was on heifers weighing 750 to 850 pounds that were selling $1 to $2 higher. There was good demand for the offering of packages, loads and several strings of steers and heifers. The flesh condition varied quite a bit from light to heavy. A few cattle were coming off grass in light flesh. The quality was similar to two weeks ago with mostly average to attractive and some plainer cattle in packages. An active market was seen for this auction. The weather has been very hot with lots of humidity, making conditions miserable for cattle and owners alike. The area saw some storms over the July 4 weekend. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 447 lbs., 175.00; 11 head, 472 to 476 lbs., 159.00 to 168.00 (164.71); 9 head, 512 lbs., 170.00;12 head, 594 lbs., 164.00; 84 head, 607 to 638 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (160.29); 47 head, 662 to 667 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (153.70); 38 head, 719 to 742 lbs., 137.50 to 146.00 (142.56); 230 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 141.25 to 147.00 (143.12); 40 head, 845 lbs., 133.25; 108 head, 853 to 895 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (132.11); 437 head, 904 to 923 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (131.86); 172 head, 950 to 967 lbs., 127.50 to 130.10 (129.20). Large frame 1, 258 head, 1004 to 1015 lbs., 125.10; 218 head, 1066 to 1095 lbs., 111.00 to 112.10 (111.77).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 339 lbs., 151.00; 10 head, 436 lbs., 147.00; 35 head, 523 to 524 lbs., 138.50 to 149.50 (145.73); 13 head, 573 to 586 lbs., 136.00 to 140.50 (138.45); 30 head, 602 to 617 lbs., 139.50 to 145.50 (143.39); 104 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 132.50 to 144.00 (139.01); 69 head, 740 lbs., 126.00 to 128.75 (127.00); 109 head, 776 to 797 lbs., 117.00 to 126.50 (124.58); 72 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (118.98); 217 head, 853 to 896 lbs., 116.50 to 120.00 (117.87); 159 head, 907 to 946 lbs., 112.75 to 114.25 (113.54); 78 head, 984 to 987 lbs., 105.75 to 108.25 (107.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 633 lbs., 129.00. Large frame 1, 60 head, 1012 to 1044 lbs., 107.00 to 109.50 (107.28); 106 head, 1050 to 1060 lbs., 107.00.
