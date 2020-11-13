Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,273 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 4, compared to 4,206 head on Oct. 28 and 6,350 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on yearling steers weighing 950 to 1,100 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. The best test was on yearling heifers weighing 900 to 950 pounds that were selling $3 to $4 lower. The steer calves weighing 400 to 600 pounds were mostly steady with instances of $3 lower on those 550 to 600 pounds and those 601 to 650 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. The heifer calves weighing 450 to 600 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. There was good demand for the yearling offering. The quality varied again from plain to attractive. There was more flesh overall on the week’s yearlings with the majority out of yards, one consignment still coming off grass in light to moderate flesh. The demand was moderate to good for the calf offering. The majority of the calves came in packages with just a couple loads. The flesh more than varied from the previous week and from light to moderate plus. Most of the calves had full preconditioning and those without were discounted at times. All were off the cow and quality was average to attractive. An active market was seen for the offering. There is still some corn left to be harvested but harvest has started up again with the better weather. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 344 lbs., 191.00; 6 head, 308 lbs., 173.00 full; 72 head, 351 to 382 lbs., 186.00 to 193.00 (189.91); 99 head, 416 to 435 lbs., 172.00 to 183.00 (182.05); 132 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 155.00 to 171.50 (165.15); 232 head, 503 to 530 lbs., 153.00 to 168.00 (163.88); 122 head, 575 to 593 lbs., 145.50 to 154.00 (151.50); 169 head, 602 to 614 lbs., 144.00 to 155.75 (152.05); 19 head, 647 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 10 head, 684 lbs., 145.00; 48 head, 774 to 794 lbs., 140.00 to 143.25 (142.56); 31 head, 785 lbs., 131.75 fleshy; 8 head, 814 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 851 lbs., 140.50; 17 head, 935 lbs., 141.00; 120 head, 920 to 933 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 211 head, 954 to 979 lbs., 125.25 to 138.75 (135.05). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 898 lbs., 121.50. Large frame 1, 110 head, 1036 to 1049 lbs., 128.50 to 129.25 (128.87); 323 head, 1057 to 1082 lbs., 123.75 to 132.50 (130.21); 12 head, 1101 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 51 head, 309 to 322 lbs., 151.00 to 167.00 (153.77); 46 head, 358 lbs., 170.00; 65 head, 402 to 432 lbs., 141.00 to 159.50 (155.38); 91 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 140.50 to 153.50 (146.96); 65 head, 462 lbs., 159.50 thin fleshed; 91 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 134.50 to 147.00 (141.01); 143 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (142.09); 33 head, 611 to 631 lbs., 133.25 to 133.50 (133.38); 12 head, 683 lbs., 131.00; 8 head, 744 lbs., 130.00; 27 head, 713 lbs., 125.25 fleshy; 40 head, 755 lbs., 140.50; 12 head, 806 lbs., 138.50; 14 head, 851 to 878 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (128.97); 344 head, 910 to 949 lbs., 120.00 to 123.25 (122.57); 15 head, 979 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 40 head, 789 lbs., 117.50 thin fleshed; 26 head, 949 lbs., 117.50 thin fleshed. Large frame 1, 14 head, 1018 lbs., 114.00.
