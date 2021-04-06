Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,713 head selling a week ago, 4,399 head trading March 24 and 5,590 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, steers 650 to 750 pounds, 801 to 850 pounds, and 951 to 1000 pounds were selling $4 to $8 higher with instances trading up to $10 higher on 951 to 1000 pounds, 751 to 800 pounds were selling mostly steady, 851 to 950 pounds were trading $2 to $3 higher. Heifers from 600 to 850 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. There was good to very good demand for this large offering of many packages, loads, and strings of both home raised and backgrounded cattle including a long string of 1,300 backgrounded heifers. Several loads and packages of replacement heifers offered again this week, demand for these is being pressured a bit by the dry conditions the area is experiencing. Flesh was similar to a week ago, from light to moderate plus, with many light fleshed, grass type cattle available. There was an active market for this offering, which strengthened throughout the day. Warm temperatures expected for the rest of the week and weekend with little chance of moisture. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (47% steers, 53% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 451 lbs., 175.00; 44 head, 509 to 545 lbs., 168.00 to 178.50 (172.21); 21 head, 552 to 575 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (165.34); 22 head, 580 lbs., 157.00, fleshy; 222 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 154.50 to 169.00 (164.31); 155 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 152.50 to 167.00 (161.42); 295 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 148.25 to 164.00 (157.93); 168 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 140.50 to 146.50 (144.77); 620 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 134.00 to 147.50 (142.27); 249 head, 855 to 896 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (140.17); 597 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 132.50 to 138.75 (136.54); 357 head, 956 to 983 lbs., 132.25 to 139.50 (137.64).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (166.46); 55 head, 509 to 548 lbs., 153.50 to 165.00 (156.71); 78 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 142.00 to 152.50 (147.12); 225 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (146.69); 266 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 137.50 to 145.50 (142.86); 502 head, 710 to 744 lbs., 130.50 to 141.75 (135.74); 208 head, 758 to 792 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (130.48); 457 head, 805 to 832 lbs., 124.25 to 133.25 (129.96); 200 head, 855 to 896 lbs., 123.00 to 130.50 (127.18); 141 head, 874 to 897 lbs., 131.50 to 133.25 (132.99), replacement; 456 head, 901 to 917 lbs., 128.25 to 130.50 (129.54).
