Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,644 head selling a week ago, 3,944 head trading April 21 and 5,945 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, the best test was on steers 650 to 900 pounds that were selling mostly steady with instances up to $2 higher; those 750 to 800, 850 to 900 pounds, and 901 to 950 pounds were trading $3 to $5 lower. Best test on heifers was those 600 to 700 pounds and 750 to 800 pounds that were selling $3 to $5 lower. There was moderate to good demand for this offering of many loads and packages and several strings with best demand seen for light fleshed cattle which have the option to go to grass and replacement quality heifers. Flesh varied again from light to heavy, with more light fleshed cattle available this sale. Overall quality was more attractive on this offering. There was moderate to active market activity, high grain prices continue to put stress on the market. Some areas have seen some rain and producers are hopeful the warmer temperatures forecasted will get the grass started. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (54% steers, 46% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 77 head, 491 to 492 lbs., 176.50 to 181.00 (177.61); 12 head, 504 lbs., 171.00; 50 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.19); 144 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 154.00 to 166.50 (161.51); 184 head, 663 to 699 lbs., 148.00 to 161.75 (156.91); 10 head, 652 lbs., 138.00, fleshy; 88 head, 703 to 730 lbs., 144.00 to 155.50 (148.09); 26 head, 736 lbs., 129.00, fleshy; 615 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 141.25 to 152.75 (149.98); 54 head, 796 lbs., 127.00, fleshy; 146 head, 814 to 847 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (137.51); 202 head, 858 to 892 lbs., 123.75 to 136.25 (131.94); 33 head, 871 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 406 head, 911 to 937 lbs., 119.00 to 130.60 (128.29); 280 head, 963 to 989 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.43).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 126 head, 505 to 536 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (145.59); 10 head, 574 lbs., 132.50; 177 head, 606 to 625 lbs., 132.25 to 140.75 (137.45); 220 head, 659 to 698 lbs., 132.50 to 140.25 (135.83); 41 head, 652 to 685 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (120.88), fleshy; 126 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (131.88); 305 head, 753 to 783 lbs., 120.00 to 129.25 (124.53); 67 head, 800 to 825 lbs., 118.75 to 125.00 (120.72); 28 head, 818 lbs., 115.75, fleshy; 186 head, 853 to 879 lbs., 119.00 to 121.75 (121.12); 254 head, 904 to 929 lbs., 114.75 to 115.25 (115.09); 23 head, 950 lbs., 113.00.
