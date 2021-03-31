Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,369 head selling a week ago, 6,015 head trading March 10 and 625 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, the best test on steers 600 to 650 pounds, 700 to 750 pounds, and 850 to 1000 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher while other weight classes of steers were not well compared. Heifers 500 to 600 pounds were trading mostly steady, 601 to 750 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher except those 650 to 700 pounds were not well compared. There was good to very good demand for the offerings of packages and loads, including several packages of replacement heifers. Quality was mostly average to attractive, and overall quality was slightly more attractive than the previously reported sale. Flesh was mostly light to moderate plus there were many cattle available that would be able to fit into summer grass programs. There was some tag showing on the offering as the area has seen mixed precipitation with very little to no sun to dry things out. Lot conditions have become sloppy. An active market was seen for this sale’s offering. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (54% steers, 46% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 181.00 to 188.00 (185.35); 27 head, 461 to 464 lbs., 181.00 to 184.00 (183.11); 129 head, 513 to 546 lbs., 180.00 to 188.00 (184.94); 26 head, 550 to 567 lbs., 164.00 to 176.00 (169.77); 153 head, 614 to 638 lbs., 156.00 to 165.75 (162.63); 13 head, 631 lbs., 150.50, fleshy; 22 head, 606 lbs., 174.00, thin fleshed; 51 head, 651 to 685 lbs., 147.00 to 160.75 (154.66); 195 head, 704 to 746 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (147.41); 86 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 137.50 to 143.50 (138.57); 55 head, 813 to 846 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (136.48); 305 head, 852 to 899 lbs., 125.50 to 138.00 (134.54); 278 head, 905 to 947 lbs., 123.00 to 133.60 (132.39); 117 head, 953 to 994 lbs., 127.00 to 133.60 (130.61).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 62 head, 457 to 494 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (153.49); 63 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 148.00 to 153.50 (150.40); 140 head, 569 to 598 lbs., 137.00 to 145.50 (143.16); 241 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (144.09); 261 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (138.66); 180 head, 712 to 736 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.76); 75 head, 708 lbs., 140.00, replacement; 34 head, 755 to 791 lbs., 126.00 to 130.50 (127.62); 34 head, 761 lbs., 140.50, replacement; 70 head, 813 to 823 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.25); 13 head, 871 to 885 lbs., 126.50 to 127.50 (126.96); 15 head, 854 lbs., 131.50, replacement; 59 head, 997 lbs., 120.25. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 64 head, 799 lbs., 1030.00, replacement; 27 head, 822 lbs., 1310.00, replacement.
