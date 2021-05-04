Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,944 head selling a week ago, 5,859 head trading April 14 and 5,150 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, the best test was on steers 700 to 750 pounds that were selling steady to $3 lower, 751 to 800 pounds were trading mostly steady, 801 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower with instances trading $8 lower on 850 to 900 pounds. The best test was on heifers 750 to 800 pounds that were trading mostly $2 lower with other weight classes of heifers not well compared. Demand was moderate to good for this offering featuring loads and strings of both backgrounded and home raised cattle and many packages, including several consignments of fall calves. Similar to recent weeks, flesh varied again, from light to heavy. There were a few more light to fleshed cattle in this offering than a week ago. Quality varied a bit more from plain to attractive. Several consignments in this sale here due to dry conditions, many of these were producer's replacement heifers which come to town to try and conserve grass for the cow herd. There was moderate market activity for this offering with another positive day in corn futures putting more pressure on the market. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (69% steers, 31% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 424 lbs., 192.00; 17 head, 472 lbs., 185.00; 33 head, 502 to 539 lbs., 167.00 to 172.50 (170.41); 18 head, 564 to 579 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.43); 15 head, 572 to 589 lbs., 155.50 to 157.00 (156.29), fleshy; 99 head, 620 to 638 lbs., 149.00 to 159.50 (157.73); 125 head, 652 to 667 lbs., 154.00 to 161.50 (159.30); 11 head, 660 lbs., 146.00, fleshy; 305 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 142.00 to 154.75 (151.58); 213 head, 755 to 777 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (144.18); 12 head, 795 lbs., 134.00, fleshy; 514 head, 807 to 846 lbs., 132.00 to 140.25 (137.11); 256 head, 857 to 899 lbs., 130.00 to 133.75 (133.42); 623 head, 904 to 942 lbs., 131.25 to 136.85 (134.61).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 438 lbs., 150.00; 36 head, 471 to 479 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (148.62); 97 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (143.18); 102 head, 615 to 639 lbs., 142.50 to 144.50 (143.06); 7 head, 641 lbs., 130.00, fleshy; 101 head, 652 to 682 lbs., 140.00 to 144.75 (143.84); 15 head, 698 lbs., 133.50, full; 28 head, 730 to 741 lbs., 126.00 to 138.50 (133.99); 105 head, 755 to 773 lbs., 124.50 to 132.50 (128.14); 38 head, 823 to 848 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (124.08); 9 head, 850 lbs., 119.00; 61 head, 907 lbs., 121.25.
