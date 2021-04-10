Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,399 head selling a week ago, 3,369 head trading March 17 and 6,056 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, there were more steers of different weight classes with best test on steers 700 to 750 pounds and 850 to 950 pounds that were selling steady to $2 higher. Best test on heifers 550 to 750 pounds were trading mostly steady. There was good to very good demand for this offering. Many packages and loads featured, most of the cattle were home raised. Flesh varied again, from light to moderate plus, many light fleshed cattle, which could fit grass programs, were available. An active market was seen for this offering with buyers taking multiple loads of cattle when offered. Some of the state saw some rain yesterday, however much of the area is very dry and this is a concern as grass time gets closer. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 444 lbs., 195.50; 53 head, 459 to 491 lbs., 181.50 to 195.00 (185.92); 68 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 162.00 to 177.00 (171.97); 184 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 162.00 to 171.50 (168.66); 72 head, 613 to 646 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (156.25); 24 head, 630 to 648 lbs., 147.00 to 147.50 (147.27), fleshy; 142 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 148.50 to 159.00 (153.98); 75 head, 705 to 721 lbs., 140.50 to 154.00 (148.25); 5 head, 740 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 312 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (142.85); 396 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 134.50 to 139.75 (138.09); 408 head, 852 to 892 lbs., 133.50 to 139.50 (137.18); 337 head, 919 to 948 lbs., 131.75 to 136.50 (134.74); 158 head, 952 to 981 lbs., 124.00 to 129.25 (127.41).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 416 to 436 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (156.32); 27 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (159.36); 126 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (148.41); 102 head, 565 to 594 lbs., 133.50 to 144.00 (140.45); 189 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 135.50 to 146.75 (143.56); 158 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.20); 121 head, 702 to 739 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (133.74); 201 head, 757 to 798 lbs., 124.75 to 136.50 (130.76); 30 head, 764 lbs., 121.00, fleshy; 166 head, 810 to 840 lbs., 124.50 to 129.00 (128.15); 48 head, 826 to 838 lbs., 130.25 to 138.00 (135.60), replacement; 10 head, 864 lbs., 127.50; 76 head, 908 to 939 lbs., 125.50 to 129.25 (128.74).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.