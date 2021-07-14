Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,873 head selling a week ago and 4,436 head trading June 23, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There were different weight classes for this sale when compared to the June 23 sale so an accurate price trend cannot be established. There was good to very good demand for this offering of a handful of loads and many packages. Similar flesh to the previous sale, from light to moderate plus depending on where the cattle were coming from. There was lightly less attractive overall quality, but it was average to attractive. Several consignments coming to town due to the drought, most of these were replacement heifers. There was an active market seen for this offering despite a more limited crowd of buyers. Some areas received rain but temperatures have returned to the 90s and are expected to reach 100 again soon. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (71% steers, 29% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 611 lbs., 150.25; 62 head, 738 lbs., 161.50; 102 head, 785 to 799 lbs., 145.50 to 150.75 (149.63); 25 head, 760 lbs., 161.50, thin fleshed; 47 head, 800 to 813 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (150.43); 68 head, 858 to 881 lbs., 137.00 to 142.75 (138.72); 56 head, 901 to 925 lbs., 142.25 to 146.50 (143.37); 11 head, 959 lbs., 137.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 447 lbs., 162.50; 20 head, 515 to 524 lbs., 159.00 to 159.50 (159.25); 4 head, 563 lbs., 151.50; 12 head, 620 to 643 lbs., 142.50 to 143.00 (142.80); 36 head, 655 to 687 lbs., 136.00 to 142.50 (139.87); 43 head, 722 to 738 lbs., 133.00 to 138.50 (135.34); 65 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 134.50 to 137.25 (135.68); 96 head, 828 to 849 lbs., 127.00 to 135.50 (133.36); 63 head, 868 to 898 lbs., 126.50 to 131.00 (128.25); 30 head, 903 to 922 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.46).
