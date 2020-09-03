Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,935 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 19, compared to 2,852 head on Aug. 12, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were not well compared. The best test was on heifers weighing 700 to 750 pounds, 800 to 850 pounds and 950 to 1,000 pounds that were steady to $2 higher. The demand was good to very good for loads, packages and a couple strings of yearling cattle. Similar to the previous week, cattle were both off grass and out of yards; however, the flesh on Aug. 19 varied less than the previous week with mostly moderate to moderate plus flesh seen. A few preconditioned spring calves were on offer and they were met with good demand. The quality was mostly average to attractive. An active market was seen for this offering. The wheat harvest was mostly finished in this area and some of the drier areas have started chopping corn. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 57% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 525 lbs., 176.00; 4 head, 633 lbs., 168.00; 25 head, 665 to 667 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (155.20); 10 head, 741 lbs., 154.75; 36 head, 756 to 787 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (149.47); 53 head, 821 to 844 lbs., 142.50 to 150.25 (144.33); 23 head, 866 lbs., 146.00; 86 head, 905 to 920 lbs., 135.50 to 140.25 (138.91); 17 head, 969 lbs., 134.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 510 lbs., 160.00; 16 head, 780 lbs., 138.00. Large frame 1, 299 head, 1024 to 1042 lbs., 133.75 to 135.25 (134.65); 68 head, 1050 to 1066 lbs., 122.50 to 133.60 (132.28); 34 head, 1085 lbs., 116.75 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 300 to 342 lbs., 184.00 to 185.00 (184.79); 21 head, 382 lbs., 170.00; 16 head, 590 lbs., 147.75; 109 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 141.50 to 151.75 (148.71); 101 head, 654 to 688 lbs., 142.50 to 151.50 (150.15); 154 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.64); 53 head, 758 to 796 lbs., 134.50 to 143.50 (139.43); 91 head, 804 to 819 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (138.73); 5 head, 864 lbs., 131.00; 16 head, 909 lbs., 132.75; 322 head, 955 to 976 lbs., 132.25 to 133.90 (133.84); 10 head, 987 lbs., 116.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 439 lbs., 146.00. Large frame 1, 41 head, 1004 lbs., 130.25.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 297 lbs., 203.00; 33 head, 405 lbs., 182.00.
