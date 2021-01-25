Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,790 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 13, compared to 2,950 head on Jan. 9 and 3,893 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the Jan. 9 sale, the steers weighing 550 to 650 pounds were mostly steady with instances up to $2 higher on those weighing 550 to 600 pounds, those weighing 651 to 750 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower and those 751 to 850 pounds were mostly steady. The heifers weighing 550 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower except those 600 to 650 pounds were mostly steady. There was good demand seen for the large calf offering featuring many packages and loads with best demand seen for light weight, green calves which have a few more options, including grass. The flesh varied from light to heavy. The quality varied more than Jan. 9 with mostly average to attractive. It was an active market with both buyers and farmer feeders in the seats. The temperatures continue to be much warmer than normal for this time of year and very high winds and some mixed precipitation predicted that could complicate travel. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 49 head, 400 to 423 lbs., 182.00 to 197.00 (189.74); 72 head, 459 to 498 lbs., 178.00 to 188.00 (182.55); 235 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 162.50 to 175.50 (170.02); 8 head, 523 lbs., 157.00 fleshy; 408 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 152.50 to 169.75 (164.75); 252 head, 617 to 642 lbs., 153.50 to 161.00 (156.59); 88 head, 621 to 641 lbs., 133.50 to 148.00 (142.89) fleshy; 273 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 141.00 to 152.25 (148.66); 51 head, 658 to 689 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (134.01) fleshy; 422 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 134.50 to 143.50 (139.03); 204 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (136.39); 387 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 125.50 to 137.40 (132.49); 62 head, 857 to 861 lbs., 127.75 to 129.50 (128.85); 241 head, 907 to 947 lbs., 128.75 to 130.00 (129.18).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 41 head, 416 to 449 lbs., 154.50 to 160.50 (158.67); 99 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 148.50 to 160.50 (152.78); 239 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 143.00 to 157.00 (156.32); 9 head, 523 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 165 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 139.00 to 147.25 (142.21); 47 head, 587 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (133.12) fleshy; 120 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 135.50 to 141.50 (139.99); 103 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (130.51); 155 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 126.50 to 135.50 (131.46); 86 head, 751 to 775 lbs., 128.75 to 131.75 (129.95); 52 head, 810 lbs., 121.00; 96 head, 879 to 885 lbs., 119.00 to 121.25 (120.52); 11 head, 943 to 946 lbs., 110.00 to 110.50 (110.27).
