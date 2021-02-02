Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,902 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 20, compared to 4,790 head on Jan. 13 and 4,560 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 850 pounds were mostly steady with instances up to $2 higher on those weighing 800 to 850 pounds and instances up to $6 lower on those weighing 550 to 600 pounds. The heifers weighing 450 to 700 pounds were mostly steady with instances up to $4 higher on 500 to 550 pounds and those 650 to 700 pounds. There was good to very good demand for the large calf offering featuring many, many packages and quite a few loads. Similar to the previous week, the flesh varied, from light to heavy. The quality was also similar to the previous week with mostly average to attractive. It was an active market with many buyers and some farmer feeders attending the sale. Some cooler, and more seasonally normal, temperatures are expected for the weekend. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 182.50 to 186.00 (184.32); 151 head, 507 to 542 lbs., 164.00 to 176.00 (172.21); 113 head, 559 to 597 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.12); 349 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 145.50 to 160.00 (151.59); 8 head, 625 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 290 head, 651 to 689 lbs., 143.50 to 150.75 (147.82); 8 head, 694 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 278 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 136.00 to 145.25 (140.25); 16 head, 736 lbs., 130.50 fleshy; 409 head, 754 to 792 lbs., 130.00 to 141.75 (138.79); 447 head, 812 to 848 lbs., 128.00 to 139.40 (135.62); 61 head, 813 to 842 lbs., 120.00 to 124.25 (123.37) fleshy; 159 head, 857 to 870 lbs., 126.50 to 133.50 (131.88); 136 head, 903 to 924 lbs., 126.50 to 134.75 (130.85); 108 head, 970 to 994 lbs., 121.50 to 126.75 (125.81).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 363 to 365 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (167.60); 52 head, 416 to 447 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (160.13); 65 head, 452 to 483 lbs., 149.00 to 162.00 (158.73); 127 head, 519 to 545 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.84); 21 head, 515 to 530 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.83) fleshy; 198 head, 556 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 148.75 (143.85); 167 head, 610 to 642 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (138.56); 40 head, 633 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.61) fleshy; 28 head, 626 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 243 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (136.42); 13 head, 690 lbs., 124.50 fleshy; 259 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 124.75 to 136.00 (131.34); 140 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 122.75 to 128.25 (125.31); 68 head, 807 to 825 lbs., 122.00.
