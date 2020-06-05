Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,246 head of feeder cattle selling on May 26, compared to 5,830 head on May 20 and 4,035 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on steers weighing 700 to 1,000 pounds that were mostly steady except those weighing 750 to 800 pounds that were selling $2 to $3 higher and those 850 to 900 pounds were not well compared. The best test was on heifers weighing 650 to 750 pounds that were selling $3 to $4 higher and those 751 to 800 pounds that were mostly steady. The demand was good to very good for another large offering of packages, loads and strings. Lighter cattle, including fall calves, continue to see very good demand as there are more options for these cattle with much feed inventory to be had. The replacement heifers also continue to sell with very good demand. The quality was similar to the previous week with many attractive quality cattle to choose from. There was slightly more flesh on the cattle than the previous week with more in moderate to moderate plus flesh with some heavy flesh at times. The market was active for the offering with good buyer attendance with a few less producers this week as many are trying to wrap up spring planting. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 443 lbs., 186.00; 24 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 178.00 to 181.00 (179.20); 37 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 168.00 to 179.50 (174.33); 73 head, 557 to 590 lbs., 164.25 to 172.50 (167.37); 13 head, 602 lbs., 162.50; 52 head, 651 to 677 lbs., 145.00 to 151.50 (150.13); 220 head, 714 to 747 lbs., 141.75 to 151.00 (146.64); 218 head, 767 to 789 lbs., 140.50 to 146.25 (143.18); 259 head, 815 to 848 lbs. 137.25 to 141.00 (138.76); 71 head, 850 to 895 lbs., 124.00 to 136.75 (130.80); 1091 head, 901 to 949 lbs., 118.50 to 126.75 (122.39); 87 head, 917 to 934 lbs., 114.00 to 116.75 (116.10); 382 head, 950 to 984 lbs., 114.00 to 120.25 (118.69). Large frame 1, 199 head, 1066 to 1099 lbs., 110.75 to 115.00 (113.56); 52 head, 1129 lbs., 114.75; 18 head, 1165 lbs., 107.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 430 lbs., 148.50; 20 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 146.50 to 148.50 (147.32); 8 head, 516 lbs., 145.00; 90 head, 552 to 582 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.91); 83 head, 607 to 636 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.85); 153 head, 659 to 695 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.20); 184 head, 707 to 733 lbs., 126.50 to 138.50 (133.91); 106 head, 761 to 794 lbs., 117.00 to 125.75 (119.83); 129 head, 801 to 842 lbs., 118.00 to 124.25 (122.10); 54 head, 851 lbs., 115.00; 10 head, 935 lbs., 111.75; 64 head, 977 lbs., 112.10. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 70 head, 785 lbs., 1025.00 replacement; 19 head, 849 lbs., 1030.00 replacement; 57 head, 911 to 918 lbs., 1075.00 to 1120.00 (1112.12) replacement. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 1000 lbs., 110.75.
