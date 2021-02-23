Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,405 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 17, compared to 2,958 head on Feb. 10 and 7,215 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, steers weighing 550 to 600 pounds were mostly steady, those weighing 601 to 650 pounds were not well compared, those 651 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher with instances up to $7 higher on those weighing 750 to 800 pounds. The best test was on heifers weighing 550 to 650 pounds and they were mostly steady while those 651 to 700 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher. There was good to very good demand for many packages and loads of mostly home raised cattle. There were many attractive quality cattle to choose from in flesh ranging from moderate to heavy. There was much interest in bigger, finishing type cattle. It was an active market seen for this offering with many buyers and some farmer feeders attending the sale. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 473 to 498 lbs., 181.00 to 194.50 (187.62); 54 head, 518 to 549 lbs., 170.50 to 184.00 (175.82); 7 head, 506 lbs., 193.00 thin fleshed; 63 head, 556 to 590 lbs., 160.00 to 173.50 (167.15); 36 head, 572 to 594 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.56) fleshy; 42 head, 608 to 632 lbs., 150.00 to 162.50 (157.73); 369 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 148.00 to 161.75 (155.68); 6 head, 697 lbs., 139.50 fleshy; 454 head, 712 to 741 lbs., 144.50 to 157.50 (148.83); 344 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (144.55); 72 head, 750 to 767 lbs., 130.50 to 136.25 (134.39) fleshy; 475 head, 803 to 848 lbs., 136.25 to 144.50 (139.88); 560 head, 858 to 892 lbs., 131.00 to 141.50 (137.95); 156 head, 901 to 904 lbs., 129.75 to 137.25 (133.82); 65 head, 954 to 973 lbs., 126.50 to 133.50 (131.91).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 419 lbs., 161.00; 7 head, 497 lbs., 149.00; 32 head, 527 to 544 lbs., 144.50 to 149.50 (148.26); 74 head, 560 to 597 lbs., 137.00 to 145.75 (143.29); 11 head, 587 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 231 head, 620 to 648 lbs., 133.50 to 144.25 (140.21); 116 head, 658 to 697 lbs., 134.25 to 144.50 (140.61); 13 head, 695 lbs., 152.00 replacement; 322 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 128.50 to 143.00 (135.92); 22 head, 718 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 138 head, 772 to 783 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (129.26); 63 head, 829 lbs., 127.00; 38 head, 833 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 57 head, 865 to 890 lbs., 123.50 to 123.75 (123.55).
