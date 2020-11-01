Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,138 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 14, compared to 4,190 head on Oct. 7 and 3,310 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on yearling steers weighing 900 to 1,000 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The best test was on yearling heifers weighing 800 to 850 pounds and 900 to 1,000 pounds were mostly steady with instances up to $2 lower on those weighing 900 to 950 pounds. There was good to very good demand for many strings, loads and packages of yearling cattle offered with the entire yearling offering coming off grass. The flesh and quality was similar to the previous week with many attractive cattle to choose from in mostly light to moderate flesh. This was the first sizable calf offering and calves were met with moderate to good demand with best demand seen for a couple loads of replacement heifers. The quality was mostly attractive on calves and all were off the cow in mostly light to moderate flesh. Most had full preconditioning. A moderate to active market was observed with both order buyers and several farmer feeders in the seats. The corn harvest was making very good progress as weather remains dry. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 367 lbs., 180.00; 13 head, 402 to 404 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (181.91); 157 head, 456 to 493 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (166.56); 73 head, 528 to 543 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (150.73); 228 head, 556 to 565 lbs., 153.50 to 162.25 (160.04); 310 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (156.41); 138 head, 652 to 679 lbs., 151.25 to 156.00 (154.42); 89 head, 708 to 742 lbs., 153.25 to 156.25 (154.83); 35 head, 708 to 729 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.09) fleshy; 186 head, 766 to 794 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (148.88); 8 head, 796 lbs., 142.00 full; 339 head, 802 to 849 lbs., 143.50 to 148.00 (145.90); 634 head, 854 to 898 lbs., 138.00 to 147.75 (144.52); 273 head, 911 to 945 lbs., 141.75 to 145.25 (143.67); 433 head, 959 to 999 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (140.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 795 lbs., 141.00; 10 head, 804 lbs., 136.50; 32 head, 868 lbs., 134.50. Large frame 1, 106 head, 1000 to 1044 lbs., 133.75 to 139.10 (137.55).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 393 lbs., 150.00; 43 head, 427 to 441 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.13); 58 head, 465 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.75); 64 head, 492 lbs., 167.00 replacement; 82 head, 540 to 549 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (145.99); 6 head, 557 lbs., 150.50; 119 head, 555 to 580 lbs., 157.00 to 168.50 (166.59) replacement; 15 head, 630 lbs., 139.50; 74 head, 664 to 675 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (140.76); 162 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 132.50 to 142.75 (139.97); 96 head, 769 to 781 lbs., 137.50 to 146.00 (141.98); 222 head, 823 to 838 lbs., 130.00 to 140.25 (137.68); 60 head, 882 lbs., 131.50; 699 head, 900 to 943 lbs., 126.50 to 134.75 (133.13); 360 head, 959 to 996 lbs., 126.00 to 133.50 (130.14). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 579 lbs., 144.50; 7 head, 796 lbs., 119.00; 16 head, 813 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1, 378 head, 1003 to 1030 lbs., 125.25 to 130.00 (128.31); 64 head, 1051 to 1058 lbs., 118.50 to 123.00 (122.72); 18 head, 1149 lbs., 115.50.
