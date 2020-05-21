Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,588 head of feeder cattle selling on May 13, compared to 3,477 head on May 6 and 3,075 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were mostly steady, those 701 to 750 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher, those 751 to 850 pounds were mostly steady and those 851 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The best test was on heifers weighing 500 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. There was moderate to good demand for this large offering featuring many packages and loads including quite a few weaned fall calves and replacement quality heifers. Light calves, especially those weighing under 600 pounds, saw very good demand. The quality was mostly average to attractive this week and the flesh varied, from light to moderate plus with some heavy flesh at times. The market activity was mostly active with many order buyers attending the auction, as well as producers interested in procuring replacement heifers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 380 to 384 lbs., 182.00 to 197.00 (190.26); 17 head, 407 to 413 lbs., 179.00 to 184.00 (181.37); 64 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 172.00 to 180.50 (177.41); 27 head, 504 to 524 lbs., 174.50 to 181.00 (176.58); 12 head, 518 to 537 lbs., 162.00 to 164.50 (163.23) fleshy; 134 head, 551 to 587 lbs., 160.50 to 168.75 (166.37); 164 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 144.50 to 154.00 (148.22); 157 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (146.39); 277 head, 711 to 745 lbs., 133.75 to 146.50 (142.49); 238 head, 758 to 779 lbs., 136.00 to 144.50 (139.03); 38 head, 774 lbs., 126.50 fleshy; 217 head, 808 to 841 lbs., 126.00 to 132.25 (128.49); 16 head, 838 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 465 head, 855 to 885 lbs., 121.75 to 128.00 (125.69); 604 head, 901 to 937 lbs., 115.75 to 123.25 (121.03); 161 head, 960 to 999 lbs., 112.00 to 113.75 (112.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 454 lbs., 166.00; 28 head, 517 lbs., 161.00; 17 head, 556 lbs., 154.00; 25 head, 666 lbs., 140.75; 15 head, 862 lbs., 105.00 fleshy. Large frame 1, 238 head, 1005 to 1032 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.58); 121 head, 1052 to 1085 lbs., 103.25 to 108.80 (107.44); 61 head, 1220 to 1224 lbs., 101.50 to 111.25 (108.85).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 380 to 383 lbs., 155.00 to 157.50 (156.98); 40 head, 401 to 443 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.36); 120 head, 453 to 476 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (147.90); 108 head, 510 to 539 lbs., 140.50 to 146.50 (143.72); 165 head, 557 to 587 lbs., 137.50 to 143.00 (140.51); 47 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 130.50 to 136.00 (133.59); 126 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (129.02); 124 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (125.98); 144 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 112.00 to 121.75 (118.88); 12 head, 753 lbs., 127.50 replacement; 265 head, 801 to 831 lbs., 111.50 to 120.00 (114.09); 145 head, 867 to 876 lbs., 107.50 to 118.20 (113.84); 122 head, 940 to 947 lbs., 110.50 to 110.75 (110.62); 17 head, 987 lbs., 104.50. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 44 head, 700 to 710 lbs., 925.00 to 940.00 (931.87) replacement; 131 head, 763 to 790 lbs., 960.00 to 1020.00 (991.53) replacement; 192 head, 806 to 834 lbs., 975.00 to 1190.00 (1107.40) replacement; 70 head, 862 to 893 lbs., 1010.00 to 1135.00 (1100.57) replacement; 63 head, 915 to 921 lbs., 985.00 to 1060.00 (1044.60) replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 638 lbs., 133.50; 18 head, 713 to 720 lbs., 103.00 to 108.50 (105.15); 26 head, 810 to 816 lbs., 106.00 to 109.00 (106.81). Large frame 1, 17 head, 1001 lbs., 97.00; 17 head, 1172 lbs., 95.50. Large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 12 head, 1024 lbs., 1050.00 replacement.
