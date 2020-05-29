Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,830 head of feeder cattle selling on May 20, compared to 5,588 head on May 13 and 2,120 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 550 to 600 pounds were mostly steady, those 601 to 750 pounds and those 801 to 850 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher with instances up to $9 higher on those weighing 800 to 850 pounds, those 751 to 800 pounds and 851 to 900 pounds were mostly steady, those 901 to 1,100 pounds were steady to $1 higher except those 950 to 1,000 pounds were not well compared. The heifers weighing 450 to 550 pounds were mostly steady, those 551 to 800 pounds were selling $1 to $4 higher except those 600 to 650 pounds were not well compared. There was good to very good demand for a large offering featuring many strings, loads and packages of both home raised and backgrounded attractive quality cattle. There was less flesh overall than the previous week and many cattle in were had light to moderate flesh. A couple consignments of replacement quality heifers were available and they saw very good demand. An active market was seen for the offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 76 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 178.00 to 188.00 (180.41); 24 head, 489 to 498 lbs., 180.00 to 182.00 (181.59); 163 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (171.45); 107 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 156.00 to 169.50 (162.28); 173 head, 609 to 646 lbs., 152.50 to 160.00 (157.89); 279 head, 659 to 698 lbs., 142.50 to 155.50 (153.03); 485 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 138.25 to 150.00 (146.35); 201 head, 763 to 794 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (139.86); 266 head, 804 to 842 lbs., 129.00 to 141.50 (134.43); 236 head, 866 to 896 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.82); 12 head, 883 lbs., 118.75 fleshy; 297 head, 903 to 949 lbs., 119.00 to 125.50 (122.45); 44 head, 931 lbs., 113.25 fleshy; 230 head, 950 to 989 lbs., 118.75 to 121.75 (119.99). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 733 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1, 378 head, 1007 to 1024 lbs., 110.50 to 117.00 (115.28); 186 head, 1060 to 1077 lbs., 110.00 to 110.60 (110.18); 138 head, 1106 to 1114 lbs., 110.60.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 311 lbs., 140.00; 16 head, 382 lbs., 149.00; 31 head, 417 to 440 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (152.23); 131 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 146.50 to 155.25 (149.72); 116 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (145.54); 249 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 136.25 to 148.75 (144.73); 115 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 137.25 to 140.50 (138.80); 227 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.57); 253 head, 706 to 747 lbs., 122.00 to 135.75 (130.55); 217 head, 759 to 795 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (123.01); 75 head, 805 to 843 lbs., 114.50 to 120.50 (118.10); 115 head, 877 to 894 lbs., 108.75 to 112.00 (110.40); 45 head, 860 lbs., 124.50 natural; 53 head, 903 lbs., 106.00; 149 head, 982 to 999 lbs., 107.25 to 109.00 (108.57). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 30 head, 747 lbs., 930.00 replacement; 150 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 990.00 to 1215.00 (1172.41) replacement. Large frame 1, 112 head, 1006 to 1008 lbs., 107.25 to 109.00 (108.05).
