Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,785 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 16, compared to 4,655 head on Dec. 9 and 4,971 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the yearling steers and heifers were not well tested for comparison. The steer calves weighing 450 to 500 pounds were selling $8 to $10 higher and those 501 to 700 pounds were selling $1 to $5 higher. The heifers calves weighing 400 to 650 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher with instances of $8 to $10 higher on those weighing 500 to 550 pounds as well as stock from 600 to 650 pounds. There was good demand for packages of yearling cattle offered with quite a few tested open heifers included. There was good to very good demand for the calf offering made up of packages. The quality and flesh varied, but mostly average to attractive and moderate to moderate plus overall. About half of the calves were weaned, usually 60 days or more. It was an active market with both buyers and farmer feeders in the seats today. This was the last feeder cattle sale of 2020. The next feeder cattle sale is Jan. 6 and a special Saturday sale is planned for Jan. 9. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 318 to 344 lbs., 192.00 to 196.00 (194.19); 16 head, 397 lbs., 188.00; 89 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 179.00 to 193.00 (187.19); 100 head, 457 to 492 lbs., 175.50 to 188.00 (182.72); 26 head, 473 lbs., 168.50 fleshy; 173 head, 516 to 549 lbs., 169.50 to 181.50 (175.38); 17 head, 522 to 543 529 153.00 to 157.00 155.55 fleshy; 140 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 158.50 to 166.50 (162.05); 238 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 150.25 to 162.50 (158.84); 182 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (150.17); 75 head, 724 to 747 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (144.96); 29 head, 770 to 792 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.99); 15 head, 828 lbs., 138.50; 12 head, 851 to 884 lbs., 136.00 to 138.50 (137.65); 45 head, 922 to 941 lbs., 129.50 to 139.75 (137.90); 9 head, 983 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 397 lbs., 160.00 full; 14 head, 497 lbs., 148.00 full; 22 head, 643 lbs., 145.00; 14 head, 655 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 333 lbs., 165.00; 63 head, 365 to 399 lbs., 154.00 to 165.50 (160.53); 118 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 168.00 (158.92); 7 head, 430 lbs., 147.00 full; 121 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 154.50 to 166.50 (161.00); 12 head, 483 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 159 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 147.50 to 161.50 (156.04); 7 head, 542 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 133 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.89); 45 head, 555 lbs., 154.25 thin fleshed; 297 head, 615 to 639 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (140.80); 36 head, 652 lbs., 136.00; 42 head, 712 lbs., 134.25; 42 head, 773 lbs., 134.50; 69 head, 861 to 881 lbs., 120.50 to 129.25 (125.96); 17 head, 928 to 949 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (118.06); 18 head, 990 lbs., 124.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 346 lbs., 153.00; 26 head, 473 lbs., 140.00; 21 head, 637 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1, 11 head, 1004 lbs., 119.00; 10 head, 1069 to 1089 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (116.30).
