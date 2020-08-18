Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,852 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 12, compared to 1,343 head on Aug. 5, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Different weight classes were offered in comparison to the previous week and there was limited comparisons with the best test on heifers weighing 850 to 900 pounds that were mostly steady while the steers were not well compared. There was good to very good demand for this offering of strings, loads and packages. As in recent weeks, flesh condition varied from light to heavy as cattle were coming both off grass and out of feed yards. It was mostly average to attractive quality. It was an active market with many buyers attending the auction. The wheat harvest in the area continues and is making good progress. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 32% steers and 68% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 510 to 531 lbs., 185.00 to 188.50 (187.18); 35 head, 618 to 630 lbs., 162.00 to 173.50 (169.72); 103 head, 662 to 692 lbs., 156.00 to 168.75 (158.77); 133 head, 710 to 749 lbs., 151.00 to 159.50 (157.64); 35 head, 741 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 48 head, 751 to 776 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (147.24); 146 head, 816 to 841 lbs., 141.00 to 148.75 (144.68); 111 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (142.02); 50 head, 890 lbs., 127.50 fleshy; 32 head, 907 to 913 lbs., 141.00 to 143.75 (142.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 378 lbs., 175.00; 41 head, 492 lbs., 176.50. Large frame 1, 14 head, 883 lbs., 125.50 fleshy; 56 head, 1063 to 1084 lbs., 121.50 to 122.25 (121.62).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 42 head, 456 lbs., 162.00; 14 head, 502 to 541 lbs., 157.50 to 161.50 (159.86); 16 head, 575 to 599 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (146.10); 5 head, 627 lbs., 151.00; 118 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 142.00 to 150.50 (146.65); 90 head, 702 to 731 lbs., 143.25 to 146.00 (144.98); 52 head, 715 to 738 lbs., 129.50 to 131.50 (131.05) fleshy; 185 head, 758 to 796 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (140.34); 127 head, 801 to 841 lbs., 132.50 to 137.50 (135.71); 272 head, 853 to 899 lbs., 127.25 to 134.50 (134.15); 124 head, 888 to 890 lbs., 142.90 NHTC; 404 head, 903 to 939 lbs., 120.25 to 129.25 (128.09); 263 head, 952 to 998 lbs., 120.00 to 132.80 (131.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 366 lbs., 162.00; 44 head, 489 lbs., 160.00.
