Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,015 head of feeder cattle selling on March 10, compared to 7,518 head on March 3 and 5,582 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 550 to 600 pounds were steady, those 601 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower with instances up to $9 lower on those weighing 650 to 700 pounds. The heifers weighing 550 to 800 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower except those 650 to 700 pounds were not well compared. There was moderate to good demand for the offering of both back grounded and home raised steers and heifers selling mostly in packages and loads and a few multiple loads. There were several packages and loads of replacement quality heifers offered, which were met with good to very good demand. The quality varied more than the previous week, from plain to attractive, with slightly less attractive quality overall. The flesh varied again this past week with mostly light to moderate plus. A moderate market was seen for this offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 72 head, 454 to 494 lbs., 178.00 to 179.00 (178.34); 35 head, 456 lbs., 169.50 unweaned; 15 head, 510 to 526 lbs., 168.00 to 180.00 (171.13); 48 head, 530 lbs., 159.50 unweaned; 87 head, 554 to 562 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (167.15); 166 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 149.00 to 160.50 (156.40); 18 head, 639 lbs., 146.50 fleshy; 234 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 142.00 to 150.50 (145.38); 347 head, 704 to 744 lbs., 134.50 to 145.25 (141.80); 594 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 131.50 to 144.00 (136.34); 446 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 123.00 to 134.50 (131.97); 378 head, 859 to 888 lbs., 122.50 to 133.50 (131.02); 454 head, 903 to 948 lbs., 126.00 to 130.50 (129.29); 183 head, 952 to 999 lbs., 117.00 to 127.35 (125.18).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 38 head, 442 lbs., 158.50; 94 head, 470 to 487 lbs., 150.50 to 159.75 (158.33); 83 head, 514 to 530 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (150.35); 10 head, 544 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 106 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 136.50 to 147.75 (142.74); 230 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (138.03); 16 head, 612 lbs., 148.00 replacement; 68 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 135.00 to 136.75 (136.28); 30 head, 690 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 343 head, 706 to 745 lbs., 124.75 to 133.25 (129.82); 20 head, 707 lbs., 122.50 fleshy; 66 head, 770 to 784 lbs., 126.50 to 127.75 (127.38); 40 head, 757 to 781 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (139.59) replacement; 216 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (125.29); 33 head, 806 to 842 lbs., 115.00 to 116.75 (115.94) fleshy; 169 head, 857 to 896 lbs., 119.50 to 126.25 (124.08).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.