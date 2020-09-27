Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,602 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 16 compared to 3,533 head on Sept. 9 and 1,550 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on steers weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher with instances up to $10 higher on 850 to 900 pounds. The best test was on heifers weighing 850 to 900 pounds were mostly steady. There was good to very good demand for another large yearling offering. Quite a few strings were offered most of these attractive in quality and flesh and coming off grass. A few packages and loads of lot cattle in moderate to heavy flesh offered as well. An active market was seen for this offering. Feed inventories in the area are looking very plentiful and most of the area is done with silage harvest. Some wet corn harvest has started. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 99%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 511 lbs., 170.00; 14 head, 584 lbs., 176.00; 6 head, 657 lbs., 154.50; 9 head, 730 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 732 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 172 head, 770 to 799 lbs., 147.50 to 154.00 (149.60); 543 head, 811 to 836 lbs., 145.50 to 150.00 (149.27); 690 head, 853 to 897 lbs., 141.50 to 151.25 (145.74); 16 head, 886 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 552 head, 900 to 935 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.61); 16 head, 919 lbs., 128.50 fleshy; 330 head, 951 to 994 lbs., 136.75 to 139.50 (138.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 979 lbs., 113.75 fleshy. Large frame 1, 103 head, 1000 to 1041 lbs., 129.50 to 134.75 (134.23); 24 head, 1076 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 51 head, 1083 lbs., 113.75 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 554 lbs., 149.50; 101 head, 709 to 748 lbs., 129.00 to 137.50 (132.75); 52 head, 751 to 789 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.68); 74 head, 754 lbs., 139.75 spayed; 73 head, 801 to 817 lbs., 136.00 to 138.75 (137.80); 17 head, 811 lbs., 122.50 fleshy; 272 head, 828 to 836 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.51) spayed; 124 head, 856 to 896 lbs., 127.50 to 136.60 (132.71); 16 head, 900 lbs., 126.50; 58 head, 914 lbs., 140.10 NHTC; 64 head, 918 lbs., 136.00 spayed; 98 head, 959 to 991 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 60 head, 985 lbs., 112.25 fleshy. Large frame 1, 28 head, 1111 lbs., 122.00; 20 head, 1186 lbs., 116.75. Large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 1081 lbs., 101.50 fleshy.
