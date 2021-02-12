Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 7,062 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 3, compared to 5,975 head on Jan. 27 and 4,853 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 550 to 900 pounds mostly steady except those weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The heifers weighing 500 to 600 pounds were mostly steady, those 601 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower, those weighing 701 to 750 pounds were not well compared and those weighing from 751 to 800 pounds were mostly steady. There was good to very good demand for the large offering of packages and loads of both home raised and backgrounded cattle. There was more flesh overall as this week’s offering featured more finishing type cattle than the previous week with the flesh ranging from moderate to heavy. The quality was similar to the previous week with mostly average to attractive stock. It was an active market with the normal crowd of buyers and some farmer feeders attending the auction. Foggy and damp weather has plagued the area and there have been several reports of power outages. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 449 lbs., 199.00; 65 head, 457 to 492 lbs., 178.50 to 188.00 (181.66); 241 head, 509 to 545 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (178.14); 130 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 159.00 to 177.00 (164.94); 108 head, 560 to 592 lbs., 145.50 to 157.00 (154.86) fleshy; 267 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 150.00 to 166.25 (156.87); 14 head, 643 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 477 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 143.00 to 156.25 (151.48); 21 head, 658 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 434 head, 709 to 736 lbs., 140.25 to 154.00 (149.48); 118 head, 705 to 742 lbs., 133.50 to 139.00 (137.19) fleshy; 573 head, 756 to 799 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (137.38); 43 head, 751 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 562 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 128.25 to 141.00 (133.70); 317 head, 851 to 895 lbs., 125.50 to 134.75 (131.87); 186 head, 907 to 946 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (129.99); 213 head, 963 to 986 lbs., 127.75 to 131.25 (128.96).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 418 lbs., 165.00; 36 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (151.56); 115 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 154.50 to 165.50 (159.91); 367 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 137.00 to 154.75 (145.11); 23 head, 590 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 502 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 135.50 to 150.25 (142.08); 23 head, 647 lbs., 121.50 to 129.00 (123.13) fleshy; 510 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 129.50 to 142.50 (136.46); 48 head, 689 lbs., 147.00 replacement; 340 head, 720 to 747 lbs., 120.50 to 132.00 (126.14); 95 head, 724 to 749 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.90) replacement; 380 head, 754 to 793 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (124.45); 113 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 119.75 to 125.00 (122.39); 13 head, 864 lbs., 126.50; 110 head, 906 to 914 lbs., 118.00 to 120.25 (119.73).
