Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South, Dakota, reported receipts of 787 head of feeder cattle selling on July 29, compared to 1,361 head on July 22, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There was too light an offering with different weight classes to compare to the previous week and to develop an accurate price trend. There was good to very good demand for the light offering of packages and loads. The flesh was quite varied, from light to heavy, as cattle came both off grass and out of yards. The quality varied as well, from plain to attractive. It was an active market with plenty of buyers attending the auction. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 508 lbs., 172.00 to 173.00 (172.50); 35 head, 638 to 640 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (161.60); 79 head, 693 lbs., 164.25; 40 head, 704 to 740 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (158.06); 139 head, 758 to 798 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (149.60); 15 head, 823 lbs., 137.75; 20 head, 929 lbs., 133.25; 6 head, 956 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 434 lbs., 154.00. Large frame 1, 47 head, 1278 lbs., 107.85; 11 head, 1420 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 26 head, 514 to 546 lbs., 149.00 to 151.00 (150.36); 15 head, 593 lbs., 144.00; 18 head, 639 lbs., 140.50; 34 head, 735 lbs., 141.75; 131 head, 878 to 892 lbs., 126.50 to 135.35 (134.75); 60 head, 974 lbs., 127.00.
