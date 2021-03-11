Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 7,518 head of feeder cattle selling on March 3, compared to 7,643 head on Feb. 24 and 5,071 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were not well compared, those 601 to 700 pounds were mostly steady, those 701 to 800 pounds were steady to $2 lower, those 801 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower and those 901 to 1,000 pounds were mostly steady. The heifers weighing 550 to 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower, those 601 to 700 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower and those weighing 701 to 750 pounds were mostly steady. There was good to very good demand for another large offering. There were many attractive cattle to choose from, both home raised and backgrounded, available in packages, loads and strings. There were quite a few loads and packages of replacement type heifers available and these were met with excellent demand. Similar to the previous week, the flesh varied quite a bit again, from light to heavy. There was some tag on some of the cattle again. An active market was seen for this offering. There was very nice weather on sale day with an area seeing temperatures in the upper 60s. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 409 lbs., 175.00; 48 head, 458 to 489 lbs., 179.50 to 184.50 (183.60); 87 head, 518 to 549 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (164.99); 97 head, 553 to 587 lbs., 164.50 to 171.00 (167.32); 14 head, 559 to 562 lbs., 151.00 fleshy; 332 head, 608 to 646 lbs., 154.00 to 167.00 (160.53); 52 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (151.70) fleshy; 378 head, 663 to 687 lbs., 143.00 to 158.25 (150.64); 16 head, 663 to 675 lbs., 137.00 to 140.50 (139.61) fleshy; 239 head, 700 to 727 lbs., 146.25 to 153.50 (148.33); 7 head, 746 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 542 head, 751 to 782 lbs., 133.00 to 146.25 (141.51); 6 head, 761 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 870 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 131.00 to 141.25 (138.55); 40 head, 825 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 530 head, 851 to 899 lbs., 123.50 to 136.25 (129.88); 449 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 124.00 to 133.75 (129.16); 238 head, 954 to 999 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (129.17).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 408 to 421 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.64); 37 head, 454 to 480 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.43); 80 head, 514 to 549 lbs., 142.00 to 153.50 (147.62); 32 head, 531 lbs., 139.25 fleshy; 448 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 151.25 (146.16); 365 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 132.50 to 143.00 (139.17); 15 head, 623 to 634 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.21) fleshy; 308 head, 651 to 688 lbs., 131.50 to 144.00 (136.95); 32 head, 674 to 696 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (122.98) fleshy; 203 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 128.50 to 139.50 (132.27); 28 head, 716 lbs., 144.00 replacement; 152 head, 753 to 791 lbs., 120.50 to 131.50 (127.60); 7 head, 759 lbs., 117.75 fleshy; 111 head, 800 to 836 lbs., 121.00 to 123.50 (122.46); 20 head, 923 lbs., 116.00; 25 head, 958 lbs., 107.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.