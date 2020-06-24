Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,510 head of feeder cattle selling on June 17, compared to 4,124 head on June 10 and 2,560 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on steers weighing 850 to 950 pounds and those 1,001 to 1,050 pounds were mostly steady and those 951 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. The best test on heifers was 900 to 950 pounds that were selling 44 to $5 higher. The demand was moderate to good for the offering of packages and loads. The flesh was mostly moderate to moderate-plus and featured less flesh overall on the cattle than the previous week. The quality varied but was mostly average to attractive. A moderate to active market was seen for the offering. Very warm and windy conditions have really dried things out this past week. Many producers have their first cutting alfalfa up. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 36% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 543 lbs., 166.75; 21 head, 574 lbs., 159.00; 5 head, 592 lbs., 145.00 full; 13 full 637 to 641 lbs., 147.50 to 152.00 (149.22); 101 head, 678 to 699 lbs., 143.50 to 151.75 (150.06); 28 head, 717 to 730 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.36); 22 head, 798 lbs., 132.50; 42 head, 809 to 823 lbs., 130.00 to 132.75 (131.10); 261 head, 851 to 895 lbs., 124.00 to 127.50 (126.00); 333 head, 909 to 949 lbs., 118.75 to 122.50 (120.96); 281 head, 956 to 995 lbs., 113.00 to 121.35 (117.81). Large frame 1, 160 head, 1029 to 1044 lbs., 109.75 to 115.10 (112.33); 13 head, 1053 lbs., 109.00; 92 head, 1103 to 1104 lbs., 108.75 to 110.75 (109.55).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 406 lbs., 155.00; 14 head, 465 to 496 lbs., 145.50 to 147.00 (146.06); 77 head, 533 to 549 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (143.95); 7 head, 596 lbs., 136.00; 21 head, 611 lbs., 131.00; 84 head, 656 to 683 lbs., 127.50 to 134.00 (132.38); 57 head, 706 to 732 lbs., 117.00 to 130.00 (120.01); 24 head, 759 lbs., 125.50; 182 head, 814 to 848 lbs., 116.25 to 120.25 (118.09); 40 head, 854 lbs., 116.75; 9 head, 853 lbs., 99.00 fleshy; 173 head, 919 to 929 lbs., 112.75 to 115.00 (113.67); 12 head, 931 lbs., 108.00 fleshy; 72 head, 982 to 992 lbs., 101.00 to 108.75 (107.58). Large frame 1, 17 head, 597 lbs., 134.00; 14 head, 790 lbs., 115.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 660 lbs., 137.25.
