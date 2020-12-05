Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,846 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 11, compared to 3,273 head on Nov. 4 and 5,273 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the prevoiusweek, the best test was on yearling steers weighing 950 to 1,000 pounds that were steady and the rest of the yearling steers and yearling heifers were not well compared. The steer calves weighing 450 to 550 pounds were mostly steady, those 551 to 650 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. The heifer calves weighing 450 to 500 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower and those 501 to 600 pounds were mostly steady. The demand for yearling cattle continues to be very good as supplies dwindle every week. Several strings and loads made up the majority of the yearlings. The flesh varied, but mostly moderate to moderate plus. Moderate to good demand was noted for the calf offering. The majority was off the cow with just a couple weaned consignments and weaned 40 days. Preconditioning varied but most had had at least one good round of fall shots. A moderate to active market for the large offering with the regular crowd of buyers as well as some farmer feeders in the seats today. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 355 to 387 lbs., 167.00 to 177.00 (172.25); 5 head, 373 lbs., 151.00 fleshy; 44 head, 402 to 423 lbs., 167.50 to 180.00 (171.61); 84 head, 472 to 485 lbs., 161.50 to 172.50 (167.29); 24 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (147.51) fleshy; 201 head, 507 to 546 lbs., 155.00 to 165.25 (161.06); 4 head, 501 lbs., 149.00 fleshy; 221 head, 572 to 595 lbs., 152.50 to 161.50 (158.82); 187 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 151.50 to 163.00 (155.79); 39 head, 649 lbs., 144.00 full; 490 head, 657 to 689 lbs., 142.75 to 155.00 (151.61); 156 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (143.18); 232 head, 763 to 791 lbs., 140.50 to 149.25 (147.59); 115 head, 812 to 814 lbs., 146.00; 92 head, 857 to 897 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.98); 311 head, 963 to 982 lbs., 136.00 to 138.10 (137.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 339 lbs., 149.00; 26 head, 449 lbs., 156.00. Large frame 1, 72 head, 1012 to 1013 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (136.23).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 297 lbs., 134.00; 51 head, 359 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (147.79); 38 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 154.00 to 163.00 (158.61); 16 head, 413 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 91 head, 461 to 492 lbs., 137.00 to 147.50 (143.70); 10 head, 479 lbs., 166.00 replacement; 221 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 134.00 to 151.00 (143.10); 11 head, 546 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 132 head, 554 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (138.55); 8 head, 564 lbs., 161.50 replacement; 238 head, 616 to 642 lbs., 133.00 to 138.75 (138.23); 37 head, 655 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 674 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 189 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 124.50 to 137.75 (133.31); 219 head, 754 to 770 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.77); 184 head, 818 to 827 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (136.94); 333 head, 850 to 891 lbs., 127.00 to 139.50 (135.53); 91 head, 900 to 941 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (136.62); 43 head, 956 to 985 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 351 lbs., 124.00; 13 head, 445 lbs., 126.00. Large frame 1, 60 head, 1107 to 1135 lbs., 114.50 to 122.50 (121.55).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.