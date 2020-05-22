Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,639 head of cattle selling on May 20, compared to 975 head on May 13 and 1,008 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 750 to 850 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher while feeder heifers weighing 800 to 850 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher. All other weights of feeder steers and heifers there was no recent price comparison; however, a higher undertone was noted. The steer and heifer calves were not tested. The slaughter cows including the Breaker and Boning utility cows were selling steady to $1 lower and Lean utility were steady to $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady with an undertone noted. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with about 52% steers, 47% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 92% bred cows and 8% was cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.94); 6 head, 463 lbs., 168.00; 4 head, 561 lbs., 155.00; 17 head, 649 lbs., 134.25; 11 head, 654 lbs., 141.25; 26 head, 720 to 749 lbs., 131.50 to 134.75 (134.01); 136 head, 763 to 799 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (125.38); 222 head, 801 to 843 lbs., 121.50 to 129.35 (126.60) 87 head, 853 to 892 lbs., 124.75 to 125.10 (124.98); 87 head, 885 lbs.,128.60 fancy; 112 head, 906 to 918 lbs., 121.75 to 122.60 (122.19); 230 head, 953 to 995 lbs., 112.50 to 117.00 (115.84). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 6 head, 292 lbs., 535.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 433 lbs., 151.00; 13 head, 532 to 542 lbs., 142.00 to 142.50 (142.27); 5 head, 685 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 836 lbs., 112.50. Large frame 1, 34 head, 1016 to 1034 lbs., 103.75 to 112.00 (108.57).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 363 lbs., 167.00; 13 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (147.29); 3 head, 487 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 568 lbs., 135.00; 42 head, 604 to 639 lbs., 123.50 to 133.50 (127.33); 84 head, 659 to 686 lbs., 119.75 to 129.10 (124.43); 220 head, 755 to 797 lbs., 115.75 to 124.75 (119.84); 24 head, 780 lbs., 112.50 fleshy; 168 head, 819 to 848 lbs., 112.85 to 115.75 (114.34); 101 head, 852 to 893 lbs., 109.50 to 112.25 (111.11); 93 head, 909 to 939 lbs., 104.50 to 108.25 (106.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 391 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 506 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 585 lbs., 129.00; 22 head, 665 to 682 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.90); 30 head, 722 to 749 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (111.39); 12 head, 765 lbs., 109.25; 26 head, 820 lbs., 108.00. Large frame frame 1, 49 head, 1039 lbs., 99.00; 6 head, 1057 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 634 lbs., 131.00.
Slaughter cattle: Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1408 to 1695 lbs., 66.50 to 69.75 (67.49) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 147 head, 1040 to 1446 lbs., 61.50 to 70.00 (66.33) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 27 head, 910 to 1360 lbs., 52.00 to 62.00 (57.77) average; 6 head, 905 to 1135 lbs., 44.00 to 51.00 (47.74) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1435 to 1750 lbs., 77.00 to 87.00 (81.64) average; 16 head, 1715 to 2455 lbs., 91.00 to 99.25 (97.07) high; 2 head, 1125 to 1365 lbs., 74.00 to 76.00 (74.90) low,
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 1161 to 1490 lbs., 950.00 to 1000.00 (960.21). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 9 head, 865 to 1325 lbs., 710.00 to 850.00 (797.49); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 31 head, 1075 to 1560 lbs., 910.00 to 1075.00 (998.60).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, over 5 years old, open, 4 head, 1100 to 1380 lbs., 1100.00 to 1300.00 (1181.25).
