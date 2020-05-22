Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 3,000 head of cattle selling in preliminary results on May 21, compared to 5,805 head on May 14 and 1,480 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was a midsession report and included all feeder cattle. A week ago there was 5,511 head of feeder cattle, 232 head of slaughter cattle and 62 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder heifers were steady. The feeder steers were not enough in comparable weights to make an accurate market trend; however, a higher undertone was noted. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 32% steers and 68% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 708 lbs., 131.50; 126 head, 797 lbs., 126.50 to 135.60 (131.41); 195 head, 834 to 841 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (137.24); 199 head, 856 to 896 lbs., 116.50 to 134.60 (126.80); 54 head, 947 lbs., 115.25; 159 head, 963 to 969 lbs., 110.50 to 113.35 (111.65). Large frame 1, 7 head, 967 lbs., 109.00; 38 head, 1006 lbs., 110.00; 49 head, 1091 lbs., 102.75; 49 head, 1103 lbs., 102.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 524 to 538 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (132.91); 21 head, 563 to 568 lbs., 133.00 to 137.50 (136.21); 103 head, 619 to 641 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.09); 91 head, 661 to 686 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (122.92); 236 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 115.75 to 119.35 (117.82); 179 head, 757 to 775 lbs., 112.50 to 117.00 (115.55); 365 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 106.25 to 114.10 (110.04); 199 head, 872 to 897 lbs., 101.00 to 106.25 (104.97); 574 head, 902 to 949 lbs., 101.00 to 109.25 (105.95); 115 head, 964 to 991 lbs., 94.50 to 102.10 (98.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 833 lbs., 104.00.
