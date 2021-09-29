Kodie Fleming, an eighth grader from Balko, Oklahoma, and Reagan Werner, a freshman from Hooker, are hosting the second Show For The Gold livestock show Oct. 23 at Balko. Show will start at 10:30 a.m.
This isn’t your ordinary livestock show. This is a sheep and goat show for youth with special needs, ages 7 to 22. Area 4-Hers and FFA members will provide the animals and assist the participants in the ring. Something new this year: The participants will get to “fit” the animals using shaving cream. Organizers have a judge and each participant will get an award.
Entry forms are due by Oct. 2 to receive a T-shirt. For questions call Christie Werner at 620-655-3892 or CandiSu Fleming at 580-524-1101.
